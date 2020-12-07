RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman is facing several charges after she was allegedly caught with fentanyl and other drugs, as well as paraphernalia.
Clarisa Sue Bush, 31, of Ridgway, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and four counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of marijuana, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Nov. 23.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department learned through Elk County Control that a warrant was reportedly issued for Bush, who they learned might be staying at a Cardott Street residence Sept. 5. After police were let in the residence, Bush was detained per her warrant, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
According to the affidavit, in plain view on the bed where Bush was were red stamp bags, methamphetamine pipes, bags of a leafy substance, burnt tin foil, large sums of U.S. currency and various drug paraphernalia. Bush allegedly admitted that all the items were hers and said she was staying in that bedroom, according to the affidavit. She also reportedly said the red stamp bags contained fentanyl, as she just smoked it. Inside of a purse lying on the bed, police allegedly also seized a Ziploc bag with a blue pill, and a Ziploc bag with white round pills, as well as another bag that contained a small white pill. Police were given permission to open a Rubbermaid container next to Bush, which contained more drug paraphernalia and a scale.
Several items were sent to the Erie Crime Lab for testing. According to the affidavit, the red stamp bags contained fentanyl, and the green substances in the bags tested positive for THC. The small white pill reportedly tested positive for amphetamine, and the small blue pill for clonazepam. The two round white tablets tested positive for hydromorphone, according to the affidavit.
Bush’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9 at Martin’s office. Bail is set at $15,000.