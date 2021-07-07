RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman has been jailed on a felony aggravated assault charge after she allegedly struck a person in the head with a baseball bat.
Catrina D. Rice, 44, of Ridgway, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony in the second degree, and a second-degree misdemeanor of simple assault, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office June 16. Bail is set at $50,000.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department received a radio dispatch to respond, with Ridgway Ambulance Corp., to a Sheridan Avenue residence for an alleged assault of a woman who was struck with a bat. Upon arrival, police met with the victim, who reportedly had a laceration on the back of her head with heavy bleeding, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman told police she was allegedly struck in the back of the head by a “Cat,” the girlfriend of a man who lives up the street from the victim’s current location. The woman was transported to Penn Highlands Elk by RAC personnel.
Police were reportedly aware of the man, who also lives on Sheridan Avenue, and that his girlfriend is Rice. Officers went to the residence, where they were met by a man who said he was staying at the residence, who said Rice and her boyfriend allegedly left on foot minutes prior, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Rice and her boyfriend were located near Main Street and Baker Alley, where she was transported to the Ridgway police station. The man agreed to meet police at the residence to try and locate the baseball bat, which was ultimately not found.
While at the police station, Rice reportedly said she confronted the victim about her allegedly taking Rice’s personal belongings from her apartment. She became upset and allegedly struck the woman with a baseball bat. Rice completed a written statement confessing to this, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Rice waived her preliminary hearing at Martin’s office June 30 and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 8.