RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman has been jailed after she allegedly entered a residence without permission, refused to leave and made threats toward the homeowner.
Brandy Lyn Roberts, 35, of Ridgway, is charged with criminal trespassing – entering a structure, a felony in the third degree, making terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking – moveable property and cited for harassment and criminal mischief, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 28.
The Ridgway Police Department was dispatched to a Leslie Avenue residence May 28 for a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, Roberts was inside of the residence, and the homeowner/renter said she allegedly opened the front door and walked in without permission, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman told Roberts to leave numerous times, to which she reportedly said no, and asked for a cell phone.
The homeowner then called the police, and while on the phone, Roberts allegedly grabbed the phone out of the woman’s hand and refused to give it back. The woman told a relative present to call 911, as Roberts was reportedly yelling profanities, threatening to “smash the woman in the face,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police asked Roberts to leave the residence, to which she refused, so she was placed under arrest. Roberts then allegedly threw the victim’s cell phone on the floor, knocking the back and battery out of it.
It was noted that this was the third time in two days that Roberts was made leave the residence and told not to return by police, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Roberts is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. on June 9.