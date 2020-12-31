RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman has been jailed on felony charges after she allegedly broke into a man’s apartment, stole his portable speaker and attempted to flee from police.
Felicia Elizabeth Calcagno, 31, of Ridgway, is charged with burglary, a felony in the first degree, criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a third-degree felony, resisting arrest, simple assault, harassment, theft by unlawful taking-moveable property, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Dec. 15.
Ridgway Borough Police were flagged down by a man on Center Street Dec. 13, who reportedly said that Calcagno broke through his front door of a South Street apartment. He was running to the police department to report the incident, as his phone was dead, and he could not call 911, he said, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Dec. 13, Calcagno allegedly entered the occupied residence via the front door, smashing the door window. She then allegedly entered the living room, where she was met by the victim who was asleep at the time. An argument ensued, and Calcagno allegedly punched the man in the back of the head, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
An officer entered the apartment, where Calcagno allegedly fled from police, and required a substantial amount of force to overcome her resistance. She reportedly had to be tased. In her possession was allegedly a portable speaker, which she took from the residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Calcagno is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.