RIDGWAY – Two Ridgway women are facing charges after they were allegedly caught doing fentanyl on Ridgway Rails to Trails.
Clarisa Sue Bush, 30, of Ridgway, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and providing a false report, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Sept. 8.
Breanna Rae Park, 32, of Ridgway, is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department was contacted by Elk County Emergency Services in reference to two women, one with blonde hair and the other with red hair and a hat, who were on Rails to Trails in Ridgway allegedly doing drugs. Police located the women sitting on the first bench, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The one in the red hat allegedly walked into the woods once she saw the officer, and was seen dropping something in the woods.
The woman identified herself as Tiffany Dyne, and the blonde was identified as Breanna Park, who reportedly appeared to be under the influence, and would not move her feet due to concealing something, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Both women were allegedly acting very uneasy and appeared deceptive. Park admitted that they smoked a controlled substance, the affidavit said. Police then observed foil and a straw at Park’s feet, as well as a lighter, rolled-up dollar bill and 10 green baggies banded together. The woman who identified herself as Dyne provided a glass pipe and burnt foil. A piece of foil and 10 green baggies banded together were also found in the woods.
The green baggies were seized and later determined to be fentanyl, a schedule II drug, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Sept. 3, Dyne came to the RBPD in reference to a summons she received in the mail to criminal charges. Once she pulled her mask down, police agreed this was not the same woman who identified herself as Dyne on Rails to Trails. Dyne suggested to police that her longtime childhood friend Clarissa Bush matches that description, according to the affidavit.
A search of social media and photo ID confirmed the person on the trails was indeed Bush, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The charges mistakenly filed against Dyne were dropped.
Bush admitted to officers on Sept. 5 that she knowingly provided false information and used that of her former friend, Dyne, according to the affidavit.