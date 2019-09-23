RIDGWAY — Ridgway YMCA will join in community festivities by hosting its first-ever Wine Walk this weekend.
The walk will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Mary Lynne Bellotti, executive director of the Ridgway YMCA, said the walk is in conjunction with Ridgway’s Flavor of Fall Festival.
“We have always focused on running events, and we decided to try something different,” she said. “Downtown Ridgway is just so beautiful this time of year, so why not take a stroll through, tasting wines as you go?”
Several businesses will leave their doors open past regular hours to participate in the walk, Bellotti says, showing participants what they have to offer.
The Ridgway YMCA has a $25,000 fundraising budget, Bellotti said.
“These monies help offset expenses that our programs have,” she said. “Fundraising is a big part of our budget. Successful fundraising helps keep our memberships low.”
Seven wineries — including Bear Creek Wines, Chicken Hill Distillery, The Winery at Wilcox, Brokenstraw Valley Winery, Wagon Wheel Wines, Groundhog Winery and Buddy Boy Winery — are signed up to participate in Saturday’s walk, Bellotti said.
“There are many vendors signed up for Flavors of Fall, so together, it’s going to be a great day,” Bellotti says.
The event will wrap up at Ridgway Elks Lodge #872 with entertainment by area acoustic band “Eleven 75.”
There will also be a chance for participants to win baskets donated by each winery. Registration will begin at the YMCA at 34 North Broad Street at 4 p.m.