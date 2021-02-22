RIDGWAY — Under his manager’s report the evening of Feb. 15, Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy informed council members that the borough proposed the Ridgway YMCA staff manage and operate the Lyle G. Hall Community Pool for the 2021 season.
The Ridgway YMCA will receive $45,000 from the borough for payroll expenses, McCurdy said in his letter, as well as schedule the staff, days of operation and special pool events and provide training and certifications. YMCA employees will receive a 10 percent discount on season memberships to the pool, staff and supply the concession stand, cut and trim the grass and depot funds collected daily at the borough’s bank.
The borough and YMCA will meet monthly, said McCurdy, to review pool operations.
McCurdy informed council that State Rep. Mike Armanini will visit the office at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, and asked that if council members are available that they attend.
McCurdy also said that $1,930,000 from the trucked waste fund was reinvested back into Ridgway Borough operations.
The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has awarded a grant for the borough in the amount of $32,500 for its Strategic Management Plan, said McCurdy.