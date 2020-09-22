RIDGWAY — Despite the cancelations of many 2020 festivals, Ridgway’s annual Flavors of Fall Festival is still a go for Sept. 26.
Michelle Bogacki of the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce said its a joint effort with the Ridgway Main Street Program.
“The day will hold vendors along the county courthouse and Welcome Center,” she said.
Some vendor items will include crafts, art, educational materials and baked goods.
“The shops will be geared up for some sidewalk sales and specials,” Bogacki said. “The restaurants will have some fun fall dishes ready to eat in or take out.”
Local musicians will also take over the gazebo that day, she added.
“The courthouse lawn is a great place to sit after grabbing a lunch to go,” Bogacki said. “Bring a blanket, and or chair and sit in the shade while listening to some music.”
Plans are also in the works for a kids’ craft corner in front of the Welcome Center on Main Street, she added.
“Kids can make a small, fall craft while waiting for a hayride around the blocks of downtown,” Bogacki said.
“It will be a great afternoon in downtown Ridgway,” she said. “Fall will certainly be in the air, and within the hills of Elk County.”
Ridgway Main Street Program Manager Theresa Bohning said as someone who recently moved to the area, she was unable to attend last year’s festival.
“I am very excited that we are able to host this event this year, despite COVID 19,” she said. “The response from vendors has been overwhelming, and everyone is excited that they will have an event that they can participate in.”