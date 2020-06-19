RIDGWAY — Theresa Bohning, originally from a small town in Berks County, stepped into the Ridgway Main Street Program manager position with many goals, ideas and a whole lot of passion.
After majoring in International Business at Kutztown University, Bohning said she moved to New York City and worked for various advertising agencies. She also worked for two Chambers of Commerce and a Boys and Girls Club in Florida, prior to launching her “Directories by Design” business in 2008, which allowed her to work with hotels, resorts and bed and breakfasts around the country.
After moving back home, Bohning was the founder of her own ice cream parlor — her first “real business venture,” she said.
Bohning, who has studied and lived abroad, also speaks Spanish, is certified in courtroom interpretation and has worked as a freelance translator.
Although Bohning just moved to Ridgway a year ago, she says it was “the perfect place to call home.” She and her husband love hunting and fishing, and the Pennsylvania Wilds caught their attention.
Bohning’s head is swirling with ideas for the town, including heavily utilizing social media.
“It’s very important to develop a professional presence for the Main Street Program, and share information about businesses and organizations,” she said.
Her position will include both partnering with and promoting local organizations such as the Ridgway Industrial Development Corporation, Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce and Ridgway Heritage Council.
“We need to show other communities that this is a good place to live, work and invest,” she said.
Bohning hasn’t wasted a minute since stepping into the position, organizing historic tours, meeting with realtors about storefronts and revamping the Welcome Center, adding memorabilia like backpacks, PA Made products and resources like tri-fold brochures, as well as highlighting programs and properties through the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce website.
Bohning also plans to meet with church leaders about an outreach program that would allow for a non-alcoholic venue in the community, participate in grant writing for Ridgway Borough, get banks and businesses involved with the beautification of Main Street and promote businesses that aren’t Chamber members.
Bohning says her passion for Ridgway stems from knowing she will spend the rest of her life there.
“Ridgway reminds me of other towns where I’ve seen revitalization and the greatness of Main Street Programs,” she said.
Being a new resident, Bohning says it’s important to her to help people get acquainted with the area as smoothly as possible, attract new residents and help to guide them through town.
“My job is to serve as a united voice,” she said. “That’s what the Ridgway Main Street Program should do.”
Bohning is excited to work with organizations and businesses that all have the same goal — to see Ridgway thrive.
Besides hunting and fishing, Bohning enjoys gardening, attending services at Hallton Church of Christ and spending time with her new Boston Terrier puppy, Kyra.
Please follow the Ridgway Main Street Program on Facebook for updates.