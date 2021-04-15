RIDGWAY — Ridgway will host its “Main Street spring cleaning” initiative at 9 a.m. Saturday, welcoming youth and community members to help spruce up the town they call home.
Michelle Bogacki, chairwoman for the Ridgway Heritage Council Flower Program and board member of the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce, said both organizations collaborate to make this happen, but it is really a community effort as well.
“Many volunteer groups, families and community members come out to sweep off the streets to remove all the anti-skid,” said Bogacki. “The tree beds along Main Street receive a weeding and fresh coat of mulch if needed.”
The Elk County Courthouse lawn flower beds surrounding the cannons also get a good raking and weeding, as well as preparation for planting, said Bogacki.
The Ridgway-Elk Chamber’s gazebo on the courthouse lawn is also included in the spring cleaning, including the landscape this year.
“This year, the Welcome Center (on Main Street) will be getting a fresh-top layer of mulch, to dress it up for all of the visitors coming off of Route 219,” she noted.
The Heritage Council and Chamber would like to thank everyone in advance who will attend and help revive the community, said Bogacki.
Typically, the spring cleaning ends around noon that day, she said.
“Look for me — I will give you a chore!” said Bogacki.