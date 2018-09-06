DuBOIS — Twenty-two local police and school resource officers recently graduated from an annual training program that offers them tools to better understand and deal with individuals with mental illness.
The eighth Right Turn Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) class completed 40 hours of “specialized behavioral health training to assist individuals and families in behavioral health crisis,” according to Bill Mendat, who is the Behavioral Health Director for Community Connections of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties.
Participants included Clearfield County police and school resource officers, IUP police officers, Penn Highlands Security personnel, EMS first responders, youth group home workers and mental health program workers.
Through community healthcare and advocacy partnerships, the CIT aims to educate people on what local resources are available for those struggling with mental health issues, Mendat said in a previous Courier Express article.
Since the graduation on Aug. 30, which was held at Penn State DuBois, the program has graduated 120 people.
CIT came about because too many officer and community member injuries were occurring due to behavioral crisis situations. The first class was held for Clearfield and Jefferson Counties in 2012, according to a previous Courier Express article.
Officers work with mental health providers and professionals, as well as individuals who struggle with mental illness, Mendat said. This helps them develop empathy and understanding for these individuals, as well as be prepared for encountering a behavioral crisis situation.
The training was presented through the the Jefferson and Clearfield County Criminal Justice Advisory Boards, Community Connections of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties (CCC-J), The Meadows Psychiatric Center, Nulton Diagnostic and Treatment/Peerstar, the Sandy Township Police Department, the Clearfield County Probation Department, CenClear Services and Service Access and Management.
