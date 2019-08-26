RINGGOLD — The annual Firemen’s Weekend celebration of the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department last weekend included a chicken barbecue, a vendor fair in the fire hall, the battle of the barrel, a high voltage demonstration by United Electric, and fireworks on Saturday. On Sunday, there was a community church service, the Men of Praise performed, lunch was staged at the station, and a demonstration was given by the Pine Creek K9 search and rescue unit.
The event is the main fundraiser for the fire department each year. It began in the ‘80s. and the department also sees it as a chance to thank the community for its support.
“We like to say thanks to the community. Our local community is always a huge support to us,” said Christopher Reed, a member of the department.
The Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary work together to organize the event each year. Though the celebration isn’t very big, the fire department packs a variety of events into the weekend for the community to enjoy.
“We’re a small community, so we have a small festival,” Reed said.
“We’re not real competitive with the Battle of the Barrels, it’s just a nice summer day so we might as well get wet,” said Reed.
Much of the community comes out to enjoy and support all the fun events the department plans for the weekend. The pavilion outside the fire hall was filled with community members for the battle of the barrels and the high voltage demonstration.
Not many people outside of Ringgold might know about the festival, but it’s a highlight of the summer for the town.