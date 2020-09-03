RINGGOLD — The Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Department held its second annual fireman’s festival over the weekend, with almost double the vendors in attendance than at their first event.
Assistant Fire Chief Chris Reed said the fire department was very happy with the participation they saw from the community last year.
There were so many vendors that a second room in the fire hall was opened for vendor space this year.
“We were very happy with last year, and we are more than pleased with this year,” Reed said. “We have an amazing amount of community support for our little operation here. Anytime we have something, there’s always a huge turnout. It’s awesome to have that kind of community support.”
The fire department also sold chicken dinners during the festival, selling out of 350 dinners in just 40 minutes.
The festival was shortened from two days to just one day. The department experienced some uncertainty about the event in the spring, but ultimately felt safe with moving forward with it, in the rural area they are in.
“We were concerned there in the spring when they had everything closed down, but we felt very comfortable with what we were able to do and keep control of,” Reed said.
The evening was finished with a presentation from Ken Burkett of the Jefferson County Historical Society on the 105 Civil War Regiment, which had many members from the local area.
“We were just looking for something different,” Reed said. “Just something a little bit entertaining.”
Reed said they are hoping to have some kind of interesting presentation at each festival. Last year was a presentation from United Electric about working on power lines, and property safety when a line is damaged or falls.
The department also had fireworks planned to finish out the night, but had to reschedule because of the current burn ban, and inclement weather for the night. They were tentatively rescheduled for this coming Sunday. Reed said they will announce it for sure on the fire department’s Facebook page.