DuBOIS — Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad roadmaster Greg Lines said drivers can expect two road closures next week in DuBois and Sandy Township.
In DuBois, Washington Avenue will be closed on May 29 from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
In Sandy Township, the No. 2 Shaft Road will be closed May 31 from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
