DuBOIS — An update on repair of roads in the area of the Falls Creek water line work was a focus of Monday’s Sandy Township Supervisors’ meeting.
Supervisor Dave Sylvis asked Manager Dave Monella and Engineer Perry Bowser if they learned anything more about road repair on Long Avenue Extension and Central Christian Drive. At last month’s meeting, Sylvis had mentioned receiving a number of calls from residents about the poor condition of the road.
Monella asked Bowser if he spoke with the contractor or engineer on the project.
“I didn’t,” Bowser said. He said Public Works Director Matt Cook may have, though.
“Okay, I knew one of you guys did. It was probably Matt that talked with them,” Monella said. “What they’re going to do is — my understanding of it anyhow — is they’re just going to kind of keep following up with the 2A they’re putting in there right now. And then, are they basing it?”
“The Long Avenue dirt part?” Bowser said.
“No, the Central Christian (road),” Monella said. “Okay, I guess what I was asking, I thought there was a date. I thought I had heard somebody said there was a time.”
Bowser said he wasn’t told anything about that.
“We’re talking with them, so, okay,” Monella said.
“Do we require them to mill that top coat out? For them to know what the base is?” Supervisor Mark Sullivan said.
It has to be cut back a foot, Bowser said.
“And you’re saying that they’re done now with the Long Avenue extension?” Sylvis said.
“No, that isn’t what I said. They are putting a base in there. They’ll be restoring it with the stone like it was before. They might have to add some stone,” Bowser said.
“Right now, all they did, was just gravel right up to the surface,” Sylvis said.
“Just right at the top. I was just down there the other day,” Monella said.
“It was pretty soft,” Sylvis said. “That’s why I question it.”
