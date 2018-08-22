DuBOIS — An update on road, water and sewer work was presented by Public Works Director Matt Cook at Monday’s Sandy Township supervisors meeting.
Road Department
Removed and installed four new concrete catch basin tops on the drainage on Simpson Avenue.
Paved Simpson Avenue from Brady Street to the dead end.
Finished the second round of berm mowing. Removed the berm mower and installed the boom mower for cutting brush and reaching over guiderails.
Cut tree overhangs on the West Sandy Hill and Wayne Road using the bucket truck and wood chipper.
Cleaned ditches and graded the berms on all the roads in the Singing Hills section.
Used the Tar Kettle to perform crack sealing in the Oklahoma section.
Water and Sewer Department
Repaired a fire hydrant at the Tipp Street and Atlantic Avenue intersection.
Used the sewer vactor to clean the sewer lines on Shaffer Road and smoke tested that section of the pipe.
Repaired a water line break on the Kiwanis Trail water line.
Spent some time over the township’s water line system to locate the best areas to perform leak detection.
Performed routine maintenance at the Slab Run Sewage Treatment Plant.
Building and Grounds
The YMCA Sandy Township Park program finished up on Aug. 3 and went very well this summer.
The pavilion rentals and maintenance at the park are still very busy.
