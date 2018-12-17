DuBOIS — An update on road, water and sewer work was presented by Public Works Director Matt Cook at the recent Sandy Township supervisors meeting.
Road Department
- The crew finished adding new shoulders to all the streets to complete this year’s paving project.
- Finished with the township’s own paving that was left for this year.
- Installed a concrete catch basin and 40 feet of 12-inch pipe on South Eighth Street.
- Used the Tar Kettle to perform crack sealing and seal the repairs that the township made this year.
- Currently grading the berms on Larkeytown Road.
- Continue to use the boom mower to cut brush as long as weather permits.
- All the snow removal equipment was installed the past couple of weeks and is ready to go.
Water and Sewer Department
- The crew performed their daily routine of responding to PA 1 Calls, water meter readings and water and sewer sampling.
- Currently working on the end of the year reports.
- Replaced the concrete riser, manhole ring and lid on the Chestnut Avenue sewer line.
- Performed routine maintenance at the Slab Run Sewer Plant.
- Graded and rolled the driveway up to the South Main Street water storage tank.
- Worked with the engineer on the South Eighth Street sewer line replacement project.
- Helped the road department with snow removal with the winter storm recently.
Building and Grounds
- The crew removed two dying trees at the Sandy Township Park.
- Closed the park for the year due to winter weather.
