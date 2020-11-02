ST. MARYS — Decker’s Chapel on the Million Dollar Highway, a roadside shrine built in 1856, begins with German Catholic immigrants settling in St. Marys during the 19th century.
The chapel has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the St. Marys and Benzinger Township Historical Society’s records.
Michael Decker, who settled in St. Marys in 1854 after arriving from Germany, was working in his apple orchard when he fell and hurt his back.
“A deeply religious man, he turned to God for help, promising if God would allow him to recover, he would build a chapel on that very site,” an article in Faith Magazine states. Decker recovered, and the small chapel was built.
The chapel and its grounds were maintained by Decker relatives for years. After his death, the Knights of Columbus took over, renovating it and dedicating it to Decker in 1928.
Thousands of people from all over the world recognize the chapel as “America’s smallest church,” the article says. According to records, women would often meet at the chapel to pray the rosary for an end to World War II.
Mary Ann McCluskey, who was parish secretary at Queen of the World Church in St. Marys, has memories of her grandmother walking to Decker’s Chapel each day to pray for her son and McCluskey’s father, William, according to the article in Faith Magazine published in fall 2011.
“In 1928, a monument was erected in memory of Monsignor Michael Joseph Decker, the son of the chapel’s original builder,” according to records at the Elk County Historical Society. More than 2,000 people attended the mass and dedication ceremony on Sept. 23, 1928.
The St. Marys landmark, open every day, year-round to the public, underwent a renovation in 2016, where stack-stone foundation as repaired, according to www.elkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.