DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday’s meeting, accepted a proposal by the fire department naming Rob Burgeson as the new chief for a two-year term.
“I’m looking forward to the next two years working alongside the men and women that make up the Sandy Township Fire Department and continue its progression into the future,” Burgeson told The Courier Express after the meeting.
Burgeson has been a firefighter for 18 years, starting as a junior firefighter with the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department. He later relocated to Chambersburg, where he was a member of the Franklin Fire Co.
After moving back to the DuBois area, Burgeson said he joined the Sandy Township Fire Department in 2008, where he is a member of the North Point Fire Co., one of the department’s four fire companies.
The other three fire companies in the township include Oklahoma Fire Co., West Sandy and Adrian.
CARES Act fundingTownship Manager Shawn Arbaugh said that the township was notified by Clearfield County that it will be receiving $20,000 more in CARES Act funding.
“We’re excited about that coming in,” said Arbaugh, noting that they can discuss how they will use that money.
“I also want to thank the county for distributing several PPE to our township police department, including several cases of disinfectant and also electrostatic spray guns,” said Arbaugh. “We’re very appreciative to the county to help us out.”
Road crew appreciation Arbaugh also thanked the township road crew for doing a “tremendous job” during recent snowstorms.
“They came out on Christmas Day, worked long hours, and again on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day,” said Arbaugh. “We really appreciate their work and sacrifices they made.”
Turnback ProgramArbaugh also noted that the township has scheduled a kickoff meeting on Friday with their selected engineer, Stahl Sheaffer, and with the City of DuBois for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Turnback Program. He said they will be discussing the turnback project which will include upgrading Maple Avenue, Dixon Avenue and Tozier Avenue.
In November 2019, the supervisors approved a resolution to take over Maple Avenue through the Turnback Program, in addition to Dixon Avenue and Tozier Avenue. As a result of this program, the township will receive a lump sum of money for taking over Maple Avenue to completely redo it, the storm drains associated with it and improve the stormwater issues. The township will also receive Turnback money for annual maintenance of the road.