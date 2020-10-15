DuBOIS — Robert Javens Financial Advisors & Wealth Strategies continues to offer services in the areas of retirement planning, financial planning, investment advisory, business retirement plans and business succession planning.
In addition, they are now serving the community by offering a full array of Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage and Prescription D plans as well as life insurance policies.
Stephanie Sedor has become certified in life, accident, and health insurance and can now service people’s needs in these areas, said Javens.
“We believe purchasing life insurance can be one of the most important decisions you make for your family,” said Javens.
However, according to recent data from the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association, only 47 percent of women and 53 percent of men own life insurance. One of the biggest factors leading to this is the perceived cost of life insurance policies, many overestimate the annual premiums.
“In addition, it is necessary to take care of yourself by ensuring you have adequate health care coverage. Stephanie can help answer any questions you have regarding health insurance coverage,” Javens said. “As you know, the ‘open enrollment’ period for Medicare Advantage plans each year is from Oct. 15-Dec. 7 and the plans tend to change every year, so this is an important timeframe to make sure your coverage still fits your needs. Even if your plan did not change significantly, reviewing your benefits is an excellent way to see if you can find improved coverage or reduced premiums, for your upcoming plan year of 2021.”