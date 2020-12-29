ST. MARYS — This New Year’s Eve, several community members will be glowing as they “Rock in the New Year” by honoring the memory of a St. Marys teenager.
The 5K, which will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, will begin and end at the Memorial Park pavilion in St. Marys.
The race is in memory of 19-year-old Jordan Adams, who was killed in a car accident Jan. 23, 2019, said his mother, Barb Adams.
Jordan was known for his love of many things, one of them being music, she said.
“He loved heavy metal and the true meaning of so many songs. He played electric, bass and acoustic guitars,” said Barb. “That is what started the ‘Rockin’ in the New Year 5K’ idea.”
Another thing Jordan enjoyed, said his mother, was being a part of the St. Marys Area High School swimming and diving team, something that brightened his life when he struggled with mental illness — being part of that family.
Jordan also loved hunting, fishing and outdoorsy activities, she said. Her son was also known for his act of kindness.
One hunting season, Jordan and his cousin shot the same buck, she said.
“Since Jordan had gotten a doe before, and knew the excitement of getting his first deer and his cousin didn’t, he let him have it,” said Barb. “He was so happy for him, too.”
The night Barb Adams received the news from local police of her son’s accident, she also heard a heartwarming story about him.
“They told me a story about Jordan helping a homeless man get a safe, warm place to live. I didn’t know he did that. He didn’t do it to get recognition, he was just trying to help someone in need. That was his nature.”
Each participant will receive a guitar-themed T-shirt and glow necklace, as well as a “memorial guitar medal.”
Due to COVID-19, the run/walk will have split-time starts, according to the Facebook page. Men will start at 5 p.m., women at 5:05 p.m. and walkers at 5:10 p.m. to implement social distancing. Participants are asked to wear reflective gear/glow items for safety reasons. There will be no same-day registration, also due to COVID-19 restrictions. The hope is to make this 5K an annual event, Adams added.
Donations for the Jordan Adams’ Memorial Fund may be dropped off or mailed to the Elk County Community Foundation, with a memo of Jordan Adams’ Memorial Fund, at 32 S. St. Marys St., Suite No. 4, PO Box 934, St. Marys PA 15857. Donors can also call ro text Adams at 814-594-7126.