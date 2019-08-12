BROCKWAY — Rocking for a Cure will fill the area around the Eagles Nest with the sounds of local rock bands this weekend to benefit Relay for Life.
Rocking for a Cure was started by Fred Baughman six years ago when someone close to him was diagnosed with cancer.
He began talking with his fellow band mates, and they realized how much cancer affects everyone in some way. It might not always be someone’s immediate family, but almost everyone knew someone that was affected by cancer, he said.
Baughman reached out to Relay for Life for places to hold an event. He decided to set up a stage and gather bands who would donate their time for the cause.
This weekend’s event will be the seventh Rocking for a Cure, and Caleb Harmen’s first year in charge of the event. He’s been involved in the event for years as Baughman’s band mate in their band Hatred Rising. They will be playing at the event Saturday.
The concert will begin on Friday and continue on Saturday, with primitive campgrounds and bathrooms available for the weekend. Tickets are $15 for pre-sale and $20 when bought at the gate.
Friday will have Kenny Woodel, Toxic Carbon, Train Wreck, Slaughter in the Meridian, and Easy Tiger playing.
Saturday will have Shy-Lark, Dave Barnacastle, Enveil, Realistic Fiction, A.D.H.D., Paradigm, Cursed Son, Hatred Rising, Garage Space, and San Fransisco Sex Toys playing.
Harmen said Easy Tiger always finishes out the night on Friday. One year they played until the sun started to rise again the next day.
No one at the concert is paid, and all money goes to Relay for Life. The sound equipment is rented from source in Erie who charges only the cost of bringing the equipment. Relay for Life will sell food at the event and will handle all the money.
“We make sure bands are coming out and have the time to set up, then clean up after the weekend,” Harmen said.
Last year Rocking for a Cure raised about $2,000 for Relay for Life.
The Eagles Nest is located at 1050 Eagles Nest Road off Route 28 between Brookville and Brockway.