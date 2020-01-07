BROOKVILLE — A Rockton man is facing drug charges after allegedly being caught with a controlled substance during a traffic stop for hazardous driving conditions.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Benjamin Eugene Sharp, 42, of Rockton, including DUI — controlled substance schedule two or three, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and failing to keep right.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police reportedly witnessed Sharp make a right turn, crossing over the yellow line and driving with a flat rear passenger tire. When officers pulled Sharp over, they noted in the affidavit his eyes were watery and bloodshot, and he was moving in exaggerated motions for everything.
Sharp allegedly told police he came to Brookville to visit a friend but stopped at Giant Eagle first. He also said he forgot his wallet, so he couldn’t go into the store, though the officer reportedly observed a bank card next to the driver’s seat. The officer asked Sharp again why he was in Brookville, to which Sharp gave the same answer as before.
The officer then told Sharp he knew he was lying, and that he seemed to be under the influence. Sharp allegedly gave consent for his vehicle to be searched, then began to stall. When Sharp was searched, the officer found a bag in his hoodie pocket that he admitted contained a meth pipe, according to the affidavit.
Several field sobriety tests were conducted on Sharp by the officers, which he allegedly displayed a couple signs of impairment for each. Sharp was taken back to the police station to be evaluated by a drug recognition expert, who believed it was likely Sharp was under the influence of controlled substances.
Sharp then allegedly admitted to using meth the night before and that morning. He was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville for blood test, which came back positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
Sharp has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 13 with District Judge Gregory Bazylak, of Brookville.