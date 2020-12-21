ST. MARYS — A Rockton man has been jailed on charges after he allegedly put a bag of methamphetamine in his mouth during a St. Marys traffic stop.
Nathanial Robert Hornung, 35, of Rockton, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Dec. 10.
The City of St. Marys Police Department conducted a traffic stop on North Michael Street Dec. 10 for an expired inspection. Hornung was the passenger in the front seat. Police identified the vehicle reportedly leaving a house known for drug activity. During the stop, police developed suspicion to deploy K9 Officer Nando to the vehicle, based on statements made by the driver, with both people allegedly displaying nervous behavior, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hornung is allegedly known as a controlled substance user/dealer, according to police. He also allegedly tried to escape the traffic stop several times.
Police saw Hornung allegedly reach into his right pant pocket, and put a plastic baggy with a white powdery substance in his mouth, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police arrested him, ordering him to spit out the bag. Officers reportedly had to use hands-on force to take Hornung into custody, prevent injury to officers on scene and prevent Hornung from consuming or tampering with evidence. Hornung allegedly actively resisted officers and kicked his legs.
Hornung allegedly spit out the plastic bag, which contained one gram of methamphetamine, police said.
Hornung’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 22. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.