Richard Lynn Hagen, 60, 231 North St., Rockton, has been charged by DuBois-based state police with misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances and several summary traffic violations.
The charges, filed Jan. 16, stem from an incident which occurred at 1:45 a.m. Dec. 1, 2018, in the area of DuBois Rockton Road and Route 322 in Union Township, according to an affidavit filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Police reportedly saw a 2004 Honda Accord traveling east on Route 322 and saw that the vehicle registration had expired on Nov. 30, 2018. The Accord was stopped in a parking lot at 101 North St. and police approached the vehicle from the driver’s side and made contact with Hagen.
Police reportedly detected a strong odor of alcohol on Hagen’s breath, the affidavit said and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. Hagen agreed to standard field sobriety tests and following those was placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI.
The police then conducted a search of the vehicle and allegedly found drug paraphernalia, a clear plastic straw, in the center console of the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Police then returned to 26 Union Boulevard and received a Marlboro cigarette box that Hagen allegedly threw out of his vehicle prior to being stopped. A marijuana cigarette and a small plastic baggie containing one 25 mg. Adderll pill were reportedly recovered.
Hagen was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for a blood draw but refused to submit to testing.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 at Ford’s office.
