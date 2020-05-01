ST. MARYS — A Rockton man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught driving under the influence of methamphetamine and amphetamines in March.
Nathanial Robert Hornung, 34, of Rockton, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office April 14.
City of St. Marys Police were surveing 232 George St. March 29, due to ongoing reports of drug sales activity, when the officer viewed a white Chevrolet pull out of the driveway and travel toward Maurus Street. The officer followed the vehicle, running the registration plate and finding the driver, Hornung’s, license was suspended, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police initiated a traffic stop, discovering a man in the passenger’s seat as well, who said they were retrieving some of his items before he moved the following day. The officer said there were no items in the car, and noticed Hornung reportedly displaying signs of extreme nervousness. Hornung told the officer there were no drugs in the car, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
K9 Officer Nando was deployed on the vehicle, and gave indications of the presence of drugs, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police reportedly seized a small glass vile of methamphetamine on the front passenger sea. Hornung, displaying spastic gestures and movements, performed poorly on the field sobriety test.
A blood test later showed Hornung reportedly had amphetamines and methamphetamine in his system.
Hornung’s preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. June 9 at Jacob’s office.