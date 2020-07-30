DuBOIS — A Rockton man is facing felony charges after allegedly fleeing state police in the DuBois and Luthersburg areas, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On June 22, state police in DuBois charged Jon Alan Weis, 55, South Street, with two felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol level of .16+, a felony of the third degree; and 13 summary traffic violations, including driving with a driver’s license that is suspended or revoked, careless driving and reckless driving.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police were conducting a radar traffic enforcement at 8:06 p.m. June 7 on Route 219 (Carson Hill Road), just south of its intersection with Route 322 (Behringer Highway) in Brady Township, Clearfield County, when a state trooper saw a vehicle traveling toward his patrol vehicle at an apparent high rate of speed, 63 mph within a 45 mph zone.
The state police trooper activated his emergency lights and began to pursue the SUV which was not slowing down, the affidavit said. The driver of the vehicle passed a vehicle traveling in the same direction within a “Do Not Pass” zone. Another vehicle approaching in the opposite direction had to take evasive action during this pass, the affidavit said.
The trooper activated the siren and informed the police communications officer that the driver was attempting to elude, the affidavit said. Pursuit continued at high rates of speed through Luthersburg and continued east on the Luthersburg Rockton Road. Once again, the driver reportedly passed in a “Do Not Pass” zone on the Luthersburg Rockton Road, just east of the intersection with Bearfield Road. Speeds after this pass reached up to 100 mph and the road consists of numerous curves and blind spots, according to the affidavit.
The pursuit continued east on the Luthersburg Rockton Road into Union Township until the driver made a right turn onto Sunset Lake Road. The driver reportedly began to slow the vehicle and after notifying the communications operator, the trooper was informed that vehicle was registered to someone on South Street in Rockton, where the driver was apparently traveling toward, the affidavit said. The pursuit continued until the driver stopped the vehicle off the right side of South Street.
The driver was identified as Weis, who had his hands placed out the driver side window, the affidavit said. Just as the trooper was about to approach the vehicle, Weis reportedly exited with his hands in the air and stumbled into the middle of the road. Weis was allegedly visibly impaired as the trooper began to speak with him. Weis allegedly said he did not stop the vehicle because he was experiencing mental health issues.
During the conversation, the trooper noticed that Weis allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, his speech was thick and slurred and he had droopy eyes, the affidavit said. When asked how much alcohol he consumed, Weis reportedly said, “I didn’t have anything to drink, just whiskey.”
Weis was then placed under arrest and taken to the state police barracks in DuBois to submit to a chemical breath test and undergo processing. While in custody, it was discovered that Weis had an active warrant for his arrest through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department for a prior DUI. After two breath samples were taken, the results indicated Weis’ blood-alcohol level was .165 percent. Pennsylvania has set a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent as the legal limit for a DUI.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at Ford’s office.