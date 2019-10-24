PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Rockton man faces felony charges after allegedly stealing from the Shop N’ Save in Groundhog Plaza on Oct. 5.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Dustin Thomas Marsh, 31, of Rockton, on Oct. 16, including one felony charge of retail theft.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the loss prevention employee at Shop N’ Save reported a man, who police identified to be Marsh, had been captured stealing on in-store surveillance.
In the video, the man reportedly entered aisle three briefly before approaching a clerk. He was directed to the battery area, where he picked up a rechargeable power bank offered for sale for $13.56. In the video he reportedly is seen taking the product back to aisle three.
According to the affidavit, Marsh is observed going to the end of the aisle before walking partially back up the aisle. He then allegedly ripped the box open, removed the product, concealed it on his person, and left the empty box on the shelf in the aisle. He reportedly exited the store without paying for the product.
The investigating officer was provided still photos from the in-store surveillance video, a picture of the receipt showing the value of the item, and a photo of the torn packaging left behind by Marsh. The officer found images of Marsh on Facebook where he is wearing the same backward ball cap and white framed glasses as in the surveillance images.
When the officers went to Marsh’s address, they showed the surveillance photos to those present at the residence, and got confirmation the person in the images was Marsh.
Marsh has a preliminary hearing scheduled on Nov. 7 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.