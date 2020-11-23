Mitchell David Kohler, 33, of Rockton, was sentenced to state prison for assaulting a female at a DuBois residence.
Kohler pleaded guilty to simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and was sentenced to serve 305 days to two years minus one day in state prison plus one day consecutive probation.
He was also ordered to undergo anger management counseling and to have no contact with the victim.
Kohler has been incarcerated in state prison since the incident in November of 2019.
He is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars or taverns.
Kohler was originally charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree but it was dropped in exchange for the plea agreement.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 12, 2019, police were called to a residence on Chestnut Avenue in response to a report of a trespasser. A woman had called to report that Kohler was allegedly giving another woman a “rough time” at that address and that they wanted him removed from the residence.
Upon arrival, officers tried to make contact with the occupants. After several attempts to make contact by knocking at the door, police were able to reach Kohler via the caller’s cell phone.
The affidavit said Kohler opened the front door and allowed the police inside. Once inside, the police made contact with a woman who was lying in a fetal position on a love seat in the living room. Other officers spoke with Kohler nearby in the kitchen.
The woman initially told officers she had fallen, the affidavit said. Once Kohler was taken to another part of the house, she told officers Kohler had struck her in the back and that she was having difficulty breathing.
Due to the apparent significance of the injury, risk of additional injuries to the woman, and the volatile nature of the injuries that were presented, police determined that Kohler should be arrested immediately, the affidavit said. Police approached Kohler with handcuffs, and ordered him to turn around and place his hands behind his back. Kohler reportedly did not comply and raised his hands to his sides slightly and responded, “Why?” in an aggressive tone. At that point, an officer reportedly forced Kohler to the ground. Kohler reportedly struggled with officers attempting to place him in handcuffs. Other officers assisted and Kohler was subdued.
The woman was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois, where it was discovered that she had suffered a fractured rib or ribs and a collapsed lung, the affidavit said. The woman reportedly provided a recorded statement that she had been in an argument with Kohler and that he had pulled her off of the couch and hit her in the back with his fist. She was having difficulty breathing and was screaming in pain, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said Kohler allegedly denied her access to medical assistance and covered her mouth with his hands, telling her that she was attracting attention and to be quiet. Kohler reportedly told his mother that the woman was not injured and he picked her up and forced her onto the couch.
The woman also reported that at some point that day, Kohler was allegedly opening and closing his pocket knife and said to her, “I should have put this through your temple,” the affidavit said.