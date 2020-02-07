DuBOIS — Dan Gilbert Jr. of Rockton has asked the Sandy Township Supervisors if they would consider opening township roads for use by all-terrain and utility task vehicles.
Gilbert, who spoke at this week’s meeting, also put his request in a letter to the township.
Winslow Township, near Reynoldsville in Jefferson County, and other neighboring townships have opened their secondary roads to ATVs and UTVs with the understanding that all of these vehicles that would like to participate go to an approved inspection station for a visual inspection of mechanics and safety of the machines, Gilbert said in the letter. They also pay a permit fee to the township for an approved ATV/UTV permit sticker to be placed on the machine.
“I understand that some may have a different opinion but as it stands right now, there are issues with people using these roads illegally and unsafely,” said Gilbert. “They are going extreme speeds and are careless to the surroundings. If it was legal, the honest would maintain safe speeds knowing they are legal.”
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra said he thinks it’s a good idea.
Supervisor Jim Jeffers said the request was made a few years ago and suggested checking with the solicitor to determine what concerns were voiced at that time.
“Yes, there were a couple concerns from the public works director, police chief,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “One of the proposals ... if we want to go forward with this, is do a trial, six-month period, see how it works to make sure that we’re not getting a bunch of complaints ... issues and then make it official, I guess.”
The supervisors directed Arbaugh to compile information and present a proposal at a future meeting.
During the municipal authority meeting, the supervisors approved advertising amendments for the sanitary sewer code and water code ordinances. Arbaugh said those ordinances were recently reviewed to make sure they were where they needed to be compliance-wise and according to second class township code.