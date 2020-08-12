ROCKTON — A Rockton woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Anderson Creek Road in Union Township on Aug. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois.
Susan R. Guzzo, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clearfield County Executive Deputy Coroner, state police said.
According to state police, Guzzo was driving a 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek and traveling west on Anderson Creek Road when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle hit a tree and continued traveling west until striking another tree, where it came to a final rest.
The accident occurred about 600 feet from the intersection with Home Camp Road around 1 p.m. on Aug. 5, police said.