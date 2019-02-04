REYNOLDSVILLE — The 2019 Randy Carlson roller derby Tournament benefited a local boy battling cancer and raised close to $5,000, according to organizer Bob Anderson.
“We were able to raise $4,902 for Bentley Landis’ family,” said Anderson. “That surpasses our previous high total of $2,200 a year ago.”
“We had a lot of generous businesses who sponsored our tournament and many players and spectators who donated to our Chinese auction,” said Anderson. “Notably, Dave and Jennifer Schuckers who donated the Reynoldsville Rollerdrome as our venue for the day free of charge.”
Anderson said a total of 18 teams and 90 players participated in the tournament which was held Jan. 26.
“While most teams were local, we had some travel from places like Tyrone, Johnstown, and even Buffalo,” Anderson said.
Two-year-old Bentley Landis of DuBois is currently undergoing the initial stages of chemotherapy in his fight against acute leukemia.
The proceeds from this event will be donated to his parents, Kali Martell and Andrew Landis, who have been busy traveling between DuBois and Pittsburgh for treatment.
The Reynoldsville Rollerdrome, Xtreme Hockey League (XHL), Dan’s Pro Shop, and other local businesses team up annually to host the roller hockey tournament to raise proceeds for charity.
Carlson was a member of the XHL before losing his battle with melanoma in 2005. His dedication and passion to hockey and life rubbed off on many of the players he competed for and against during his time in the league, Anderson said.
The XHL has kept his legacy alive by holding the tournament in his memory and by donating the profits to a cancer charity in his name.
The tournament is classified as an ironman as teams are only allowed to have four players and a goalie – there are no substitutes allowed.
This type of tournament tests skill and stamina, he said.
The league first held the tournament in 2005 and 2006 in honor of Carlson. The event was resurrected in 2010 with the reopening of the Reynoldsville Rolledrome. It was then that the tournament began raising money for charity.
With this year’s tournament totals, the annual tournament has raised close to $15,000 since its inception.
Bob and Summer Anderson co-chair and organize the tournament and prizes.
The winning team included members Derik Day, Adam McKinley, Dan Fatula, Cody Schuckers and Joe Bussard.
The salon at Merle Norman Boutique is also hosting a kids cut day to benefit Bentley Landis, who was diagnosed in September 2018. Battling his illness requires he and his family to travel to Pittsburgh weekly for his treatments.
To make a reservation for the event, call 814-375-0559.
