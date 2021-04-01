PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Rossiter man is facing multiple felony charges from an alleged incident where he followed a vehicle on state Route 119 and reportedly attempted to sideswipe it.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Matthew Adam Wright, 40, of Rossiter, on March 29, including four felony charges for two counts of aggravated assault –attempts to cause serious bodily injury and two counts of stalking, three misdemeanor charges for two counts of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, and six summary charges for two counts of harassment, two counts of reckless driving, and two counts of careless driving, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to the Punxsutawney Walmart for a report of a fight in the parking lot. While traveling there, they were informed the involved parties were at the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department.
Police arrived, and spoke to a male and female victim in the parking lot. The woman told police she and the male victim were in his car at the back of the parking lot when Wright walked up to the car and allegedly started punching the window.
The male victim, who was driving, put the vehicle in reverse and drove out of the parking lot. Wright got in his car and began to follow the two victims through the Walmart parking lot and onto Route 119.
The male victim told police that while driving on Route 119, Wright allegedly drove his car beside the victim’s vehicle and intentionally drove the passenger’s side of his car into the victim’s driver’s side, resulting in a sideswipe and damage to both vehicles, according to the affidavit. He said Wright allegedly tried to push the car, with both victims inside, off the road.
Wright then allegedly rammed his car into the back bumper of the victim’s car near Joe’s Drive-in Restaurant. The victim said the alleged chase reached speeds of more than 80 mph as he tried to get away from Wright, the affidavit stated.
Police interviewed Wright, who allegedly admitted to punching the victim’s window, following both victims through the Walmart parking lot and north on Route 119. He also admitted that a sideswipe occurred between the two, and said it was a result of the male victim abruptly applying his brakes. He said there might have been another time when he hit the victim’s car, but he was unsure, according to the affidavit.
Police observed the damage to both vehicles, and reported it as consistent with the interviews. Photos of the damage were taken to document the scene.
Wright has a preliminary hearing schedule for May 11 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.