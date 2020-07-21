PUNXSUTAWNEY — Three people are facing felony charges for the alleged sexual assault of a minor, after the adults allegedly planned the sexual activities between the minor and one of them.
According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Brian W. Roller Jr., 22, of Rossiter, including 12 felony charges for three counts of statutory sexual assault; four-eight years older, three counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, three counts of aggravated indecent assault –complainant less than 16 years old, and three counts of corruption of minors, and nine misdemeanor charges for three counts of indecent assault without consent of others, three counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, and three counts of endangering the welfare of children.
Also related to this case, police filed charges against Michael Alex Sharp, 21, of Punxsutawney, and Adalinda Marie Hayes, 24, of Punxsutawney including three felony charges for corruption of minors, and three misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of children.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to Sharp’s apartment when he reported that Roller had sex with a minor at his apartment. Sharp told police he had bagged up the bed sheets and comforter the two had sex on for the police.
Police gave Sharp, and his wife Hayes statement forms to fill out while the bed sheets were taken to evidence. While the victim was at the Punxsutawney Hospital, the emergency room doctor called to ask if a rape kit was necessary because the victim admitted to having consensual sex with Roller. The police allegedly deemed the kit unnecessary, according to the affidavit.
The victim told police she did not want Roller arrested. She told them that while at Sharp’s apartment, she told Sharp, Hayes, and Roller that she was going to take a shower. They allegedly told her to leave the door unlocked, which she did.
While she showered, Roller allegedly came into the bathroom and asked to get in with her, which she agreed to. While the two had sex in the shower, the victim told police she could allegedly hear Sharp banging on the bathroom door and yelling encouraging things to Roller.
After the two left the bathroom, the victim asked if the incident had been planned. The adults confirmed they had planned it. The victim also told police that Roller allegedly knew her age before they had sex, according to the affidavit. The victim and Roller had sex two more times in the bedroom the sheets had allegedly come from, police said.
Roller has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 6 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.
Hayes has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 18 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.
Sharp has already waived his preliminary hearing.