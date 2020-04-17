PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Rossiter man faces charges for possession of a firearm and of a controlled substance following a traffic stop March 22 in Punxsutawney.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Stevonta Bartholomew Lofton, 31, of Rossiter, on March 23 including possession of a firearm without a license, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Additional charges were filed on April 1 including possession of contraband by an inmate, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Lofton was the passenger in a car that was pulled over because its registration light was out. During the stop the officer reportedly smelled burnt marijuana, and saw a bag with pills in an open compartment under the vehicle’s radio.
When the driver and Lofton were asked to exit the car, Lofton admitted to sitting on a gun, and that he did not have a concealed carry permit. Loften was then searched and found also to be in possession of a glass methamphetamine pipe.
Police were later called to the Jefferson County Jail when Lofton was being booked. When his personal belongings were searched, a bag with an unknown substance was found in Lofton’s wallet. When asked what the substance was, Lofton reportedly admitted it was methamphetamine.
Loften is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail for the charges filed on April 1. Both sets of charges were waived for court in preliminary hearings held earlier this month.