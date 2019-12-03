PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club has hosted its Circle of Trees event for 14 years.
Groups participating in the Circle of Trees must be non-profit. The Rotary Club provides the trees for them to decorate, and a stipend for decorations. If the group can buy or make their decorations with the money provided, the decorated tree will cost the group nothing.
Monetary prizes are awarded to the groups who place for having the best decorated tree. Not only can they help decorate the community at no cost, the organization might benefit financially.
“It’s just a way for Rotary to have some fun and give back to some local organizations,” said Rotary President Jodi Presloid.
There are about 15 trees in the Circle of Trees each year. The categories for awards are broken into youth organizations and adult organizations. This year five youth organizations and 10 adult organizations participated.
This year’s theme was Christmas in the City. The Rotary used a list of the top 15 cities around the world, and each group chose a city from the list. No cities were duplicated, so each group had a unique city to capture with their tree. Some of the cities featured were Paris, Las Vegas, and New Orleans.
A third party group judges the trees, and the names of the organizations are not displayed until after the trees have been judged. The name of the city the tree is meant to represent is used as a tree topper for each tree.
“You can’t fully appreciate it until they’re all lit up,” Presloid said.
Winners this year were:
In the youth category, the Punxsutawney High School Art Club in third place with Los Angeles; Cub Scout Troop 247 in second with San Francisco; and Punxsutawney High School Key Club in first with Paris.
The winners in the adult category were Make a Wish Foundation in third place with New Orleans; Punxsutawney PRIDE in second place with Las Vegas; and the Punxsutawney Garden Club in first place with Pittsburgh.
The trees will remain on display in Barclay Square throughout the holiday season.