CLEARFIELD — Despite the recent resignation of Magisterial District Judge Pat Ford, the DuBois office continues to operate as usual, reported Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III.
“We just want people to know things are operating normally in the office,” Bell said.
Ford, who served as judge in the 46-3-01 district in the DuBois area, resigned in October, Bell said.
This office is the magisterial district for the City of DuBois, Falls Creek and Troutville boroughs, and Bloom, Brady, Huston, Pine, Sandy and Union townships.
Since that time, senior magisterial district judges Richard Ireland and James Hawkins have been covering the judicial duties on Monday, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with the three remaining permanent magistrate judges in the county — Michael Morris, Jerome Nevling and James Glass — covering Wednesdays on an on-call basis, Bell said.
The office staff remains the same, Bell said.
The judges’ salaries are paid for by the state government, therefore the current situation doesn’t affect local taxpayers, Bell said.
A special election is being held next year, with a primary in the spring and a general election in the fall, to fill the six-year term and not just the two years Ford had remaining on his term, Bell said.
Because there will be a special election, it is unlikely that Gov. Tom Wolf will appoint Ford’s replacement. The current system of rotating judges will likely be in effect for all of 2021, Bell said.
Registered voters who live within the magisterial district are eligible to run for the open seat, but those who aren’t attorneys would have to pass a test before they can fill the position, Bell said.