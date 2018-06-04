BROOKVILLE — An upcoming event will keep both the drinks and funds flowing for a great tail-wagging cause.
The Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit, a volunteer-based organization of the Pine Creek Fire Department in Jefferson County, will host “Rounds for Hounds” — a wine and craft beer fundraiser benefiting the local search team and all its efforts throughout the state.
RFH will be held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 9 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include beer, wine and food tasting, entertainment, a meal and a tasting glass. There will be a Chinese auction and other raffles as well.
Assistant Chief Heather Dimmick said this is the second year for the annual fundraiser, and the first sold around 300 tickets.
Pine Creek covers most of Northwest Central Pennsylvania, assisting in any missing person case, Dimmick said, such as a kidnapping, a lost hiker, an escapee, an Alzheimers patient who ran away, or many other scenarios.
Search dogs are an essential part of missing persons cases, since they can use scent to narrow down the area that needs grid searched, whereas a human would have no idea which direction the target went, Dimmick said.
“When someone is missing, time is everything,” she said. “The dog can narrow your search down from hundreds of miles to just a couple miles. They can distinguish this person was in this location. Sometimes, the dog won’t lead you directly to them, but they are within that three-mile radius.”
The unit has six dogs, all of which are trained through the International Bloodhound Training Institute, starting when they are very young. The Kocher Method, named after Deputy Sheriff and dog handler Kevin Kocher, is the most well-known and effective way to teach dogs “mantrailing.”
The training process for canines can take one to two years and is done completely on a volunteer basis, Dimmick said. Fundraisers like this are important, since all of the seminars and certifications they have to keep up with can be costly. Pet CPR and scent-flow courses, along with safety gear and equipment, are just a few of the regular expenses.
“This fundraiser is our biggest one of the year, and it supports all of our training,” Dimmick said. “It’s important to support local businesses, (too), and that’s part of the reason we do this. The other part is our coverage area isn’t just Jefferson County — so we try to bring every county we cover as a search and rescue unit together.”
The fundraiser supports all local breweries, wineries and food vendors, including Laurel Mountain Winery, Buddy Boy Winery, Chicken Hill Distillery, Means Cork and Cap, Straub Brewery, Morey’s Beverage, the Winery at Wilcox and Brokenstraw Valley Winery, along with more.
Food vendors will include Cindy Lou’s Pretzels and B&B Country Cheese Shoppe of Punxsutawney, Delightfully Delicious Dips of Reynoldsville and Bearbones Smokehouse will be bringing dog treats and pepperoni beef sticks.
The fundraiser has almost 20 vendors that will be available. Entertainment will be by Nick Forsythe of DuBois.
The Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit is always accepting donations and new member applications. They can be found on Facebook.
Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com, the Winery at Wilcox in DuBois, Morey’s Beverage in Brookville, and Phone Guys in Clearfield.
