DuBOIS — Outgoing fire Chief Joe Mitchell introduced his successor to the DuBois City Council at Monday’s regular meeting.
Tony Roy will serve as chief for 2021-22. His is joined by Deputy Chief Michael Federici and Assistant Chief Jim Bolam.
Roy said he looks forward to serving and suggested that the council consider requiring lock boxes on businesses and rental properties and standardizing larger lettering for house numbers to make it easier to find them.
Mitchell provided a combined report for his tenure in 2019-20. Those 24 months included 59 structure fires, 105 fire alarms and 112 mutual aid assists.
Broken down by company, Volunteers had 312 calls, Friendship 266, JE DuBois 280, 4th Ward 348 and Goodwill 261.
DuBois received mutual aid on nine occasions.
Traffic studies
City Engineer Chris Nasuti noted that PennDOT will conduct traffic studies using counters on First Street and College Place from January through April.
The data collected will be incorporated into a statewide database that will be used in screening and prioritizing locations for potential safety improvements.
PennDOT noted that the counters “are not being set for any road project or speed trap.”
Subdivision approved
The council voted unanimously to accept the City Planning Commission’s recommendation for approval for Day Property Holdings, LLC to subdivide the property at 403 Patterson Ave., the former Jehovah Witness building.
‘Back the Blue’
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio noted that Goodwill Industries is selling “Back the Blue” T-shirts in support of police departments.
He noted that Goodwill is taking some heckling for the promotion.
However, “I applaud those who show support for our police,” he said, and encourages anyone who feels the same way to buy a shirt.
Public comment
In one of the few instances in which anyone from the public attends a council meeting, let alone speaks, Darrel Ferguson offered several observations.
Locally, he said that with respect to the cutting of trees along Maple Avenue, the council should plant a tree for every one it cuts.
Mayor Ed Walsh said the city planted more than 1,200 trees on the reservoir property last year.
Walsh noted, and Ferguson agreed, that many of the trees that have been removed along Maple Avenue were “rotten to the core.”
The tree removal is part of a major rehabilitation project that will install a new water line and new sidewalks.
Good of the order
Suplizio, Walsh and council members congratulated the new fire chiefs and thanked Mitchell for his dedicated service.
They also thanked police Chief Blaine Clark and his officers for the work they do, including a major drug seizure as the result of a traffic stop Sunday night.
The Public Works Department was complimented for doing an excellent job in preparing for the 18-inch snowfall in December that crippled other neighboring communities.
Next meeting
The council will hold its next work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. The next regular meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. Meetings are held in the council chambers in the city building at 16 W. Scribner Ave.