SYKESVILLE — Sunday’s 39th Annual Run or Walk for Someone Special raised $60,006 for The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties and for Camp Friendship, a free summer camp for children with special needs.
A total of 359 runners participated in the event, said Frank Hetrick, one of the organizers. Participants could either walk two miles or run five.
“Despite the weather, the turnout was fabulous and the support was unbelievable,” Hetrick said.
Thirty one men and 12 women who participated in the five mile race.
In the 2 mile race, 130 men and 186 women participated.
The first place finisher in the 2 mile race was Nathan Dongille, 39, DuBois. His time was 11:55.
The first female finisher was Libby Gianvito, 14, of Punxsutawney. Her time was 15:33.
In the 5 mile race, the first place finisher was Samantha Betta, 25, of Apollo. Her time was 32.46.
The first male finisher was Doug Craft, 57, Punxsutawney. His time was 33:54.
Pat Mowrey, one of the event’s organizers, started the run nearly 40 years ago and oversaw its organization in the years after. Bill Cuba has since taken charge of the event.
Organizers have spoken positively about keeping the money raised within the immediate area.
