SYKESVILLE — The Run/Walk for Someone Special has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The event is now set for Sept. 27.
The event is still accepting pre-registration applications.
The original date for the fundraiser was April 5, but with the current situation and limitations on social gatherings, organizers made the decision to reschedule.
“We’re just taking it one step at a time, and the first step was to postpone the event. The next step was to decide on a date change,” said Carla Ferko, executive director of the Arc of Jefferson And Clearfield counties.
The rec and respite centers have been closed as well. This was another decision the board made during discussion about the current climate around the area.
The event will still feature the Stroll and Roll race, a two mile fun run/walk, and the five mile race. Teams can still preregister at www.firstgiving.com.
There are already 11 teams signed up on the website, and $3,150 raised of the $40,000 goal. Pre-registration is still encouraged leading up to the new date for the event.