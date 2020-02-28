SYKESVILLE — Preparations for the Run/Walk for Someone Special here are underway and preregistration has opened for this year’s event.
This will be the 41st year for the event, helping to raise money to support children and adults with special needs for Jefferson and Clearfield counties. The money will go toward Camp Friendship to support the various summer camps offered.
The run/walk will be on April 5 at the Sykesville Town Hall. There will activities leading up to the walk including Zumba beginning at 1:30 p.m. The run will start at 3 p.m.
“They always start the race with the Rocky theme, and they love it, when they hear that song they know they’re off. Its something they look forward to every year,” said Carla Ferko, executive director of the Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
Pre-registration must be completed by April 3, and can be done at the Firtsgiving.org website or jcarc.org.
A Stroll and Roll race will also be featured this year. This is a shorter race for those who might not be able to complete the full run, but still want to participate.
Those who register and donate $20 or more will receive a t-shirt.
Punxsutawney Phil will be in attendance at the event this year.