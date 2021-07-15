SYKESVILLE — The annual Run/Walk for Someone Special will be returning this year, after having to cancel in 2020 because of the pandemic.
The event will be held on Sept. 19 in Sykesville. Everything about the event will remain the same as a typical year, just on a later date.
The event helps to raise money to support children and adults with special needs in Jefferson and Clearfield counties. The money helps to fund Camp Friendship and support the many summer camps offered there.
Carla Ferko, executive director of The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties, said in a normal year, the Run/Walk is held in April, with the planning phase beginning in January. This is why this year’s event had to be postponed, because planning was still difficult in January.
“During January of 2021, the COVID-19 restrictions were still pretty much all in place so we wanted to do what was safest for all involved, so we decided to move the Run/Walk date back to Sept. 19, 2021,” Ferko said.
The Run/Walk has been held for more than 40 years, and many of the supporters were saddened that the 2020 event was canceled.
“With the event drawing near, we are happy with our decision as we see our event will be back in full swing this fall. We hope to see all of our friends and supporters of this event on Sept. 19 at the Town Hall in Sykesville,” Ferko said.