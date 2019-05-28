BENEZETTE — An elk-country distillery brings camping and hunting items and “all of the flavors of the elk mountains” to the Benezette community.
In honor of a newly-created moonshine called Rut ‘n’ Bugle, L & L Elk Wilds Mountain Top Distillery Outlet in Benezette changed its name in the fall of last year, said Owner Leighann Copello.
The outdoors mean something special to Copello, who was born and raised in the elk country of Benezette, where she has been fishing since she was a child.
The shop offers 26 flavors of Pennsylvania moonshine, ranging from 150 to 40 proof, and wine as well.
The building was previously her brother-in-law’s chainsaw carving shop, who used to participate in the annual Chainsaw Carver’s Rendezvous, Copello said.
Rut ‘n’ Bugle also carries outdoorsy décor and camping supplies such as blankets, knives and tools, since Benezette is a renowned hunting camp location for tourists, and has a few consigners who create items like candles and jewelry. Amish also create the shop’s woodwork items.
The shop also offers elk magnets and memorabilia like elk horns for visitors, Copello said.
The distillery has been open for about eight years, and one of Copello’s favorite parts is meeting the tourists, ones who even travel far from other states and countries.
“The people who come in are just as amazed with the elk every year,” she said. “They show you pictures and they get so excited.”
It’s important to her as a Benezette native to add what she can to her community, Copello says, and there was a need for a place like Rut ‘n’ Bugle.
“To be from here and succeed is something to be proud of.”