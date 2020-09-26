BENEZETTE — Autumn in elk country means many exciting things, including the elk’s rut season and thousands of people heading to Benezette.
According to Elk Country Visitor Center Operations Manager Carla Wehler, the area typically sees about 225,000 people during the fall season.
Unfortunately, the 2020 Elk Expo event had to be canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a loss that Wehler says is significant.
“The main difference is the tremendous loss of economic benefit to our region,” Wehler says. “The Expo brings in a tremendous influx of monies to our vendors, craftspeople and local business owners.”
As far as this fall’s restrictions go, Benezette remains mostly the same, she noted. Elk country wagon rides, a popular area favorite, are limited, though, due to the state guidelines.
“Coming to the mountains can offer tremendous opportunities for families and groups to enjoy nature with activities like hiking, biking and nature watching,” she said.
Capacity for camping in the elk country area is already full, Wehler said, which is normal for this time of year.
“We don’t see much difference in lodging, as properties would already normally be full with guests here for the rut season and leaf changing,” she says. “We are happy to see more folks making day trips to visit the area, though.”
Fall in elk country is just something special to experience, Wehler said.
“The opportunity to hear a herd of elk vocalizing is amazing,” she said. “If you take the time to stop, be quiet and just listen, you will hear sounds that are wonderful to hear — bull elk bugling, huffing, clicking, antlers clashing, cows and calves mewing, cows making barks to alert the herd,” she said. “These are sounds you won’t soon forget and once you hear them, you will be hooked and coming back time and time again.”