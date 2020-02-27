ST. MARYS — Democrat Ryan Grimm, 27, of St. Marys, has announced his candidacy for state representative in the 75th District. The seat, which includes both Elk and a portion of Clearfield County, will be vacated by State Rep. Matt Gabler in January 2021. Grimm filed 31 pages of petitions from Elk and Clearfield counties in Harrisburg Feb. 17.
Grimm attended Slippery Rock University and majored in Environmental Studies. He works at the Elk County Conservation District as a resource conservation technician.
Grimm says he understands the needs of the area. “A wholesome and steady economy that allows for hard work to truly pay off is important to everyone,” he said.
A native of Cameron County, Grimm says he developed a robust team dynamic where he was often a leader in sports. “I have always appreciated the teachers, mentors, and coaches that have shaped my character throughout the years, so I know how critical education and extracurricular activities are to families in our area.” From a young age, he says he was drawn to the outdoors and is passionate about maintaining a healthy environment. “I’m an avid hunter and fisherman, and I know how important Elk and Clearfield County’s forests and streams are to residents and tourists alike.”
Grimm lives with his wife, Taylor, and their dog, “Gerty” in Saint Marys, where they enjoy spending time off together hunting or playing in community sports leagues. Grimm’s wife is a nurse. “Her experience has shown me the need for additional support services for the aging population of our region as well as the major need for improved counseling and rehabilitation services for those struggling with alcohol and drug addiction in Elk and Clearfield Counties,” he said.
Others seeking the seat include Republicans Mike Armanini, Michael Clement and Lisa Labrasca Becker.