DuBOIS — Many shoppers at the Walmart Supercenter in DuBois left with more than just groceries Wednesday afternoon.
‘Tis the season for S’mores — a classic, sweet campfire treat many families and children indulge in this time of year.
The Hershey’s S’mores Mobile was parked outside Walmart’s lawn and garden center that day, where the goodies were offered to the public for free.
Even though it was a hot afternoon, people were seen enjoying the graham cracker chocolate stackers, which are not typically something you see being distributed from a food truck.
Stephanie Visniesky and her two youngsters, Harper and Nolan, of Falls Creek visited the DuBois Walmart to do some shopping that day.
“We always go to Walmart, and it was such a nice surprise,” Visniesky said. “It made my kids’ day to get a S’more. It was a nice thing for them to do.”
People may be seeing all kinds of food trucks at area fairs right now, including those serving pizza and stromboli, funnel cakes or chicken barbecue.
The S’mores Mobile is not only unique in the sticky snack it provides, but people were surprised to find the treats were free.
A S’mores Mobile spokesperson said because Walmart purchases such a large quantity of Hershey’s chocolate products, the Hershey truck travels and serves the s’mores free, as a way to give back at Walmart stores in several states.
In the months of May and June, the Mobile was in midwestern parts of the country, visiting Walmart stores in Junction City, Kan. and Houghton Lake, Michigan. It’s usually parked at a store for about three hours in the afternoon or evening.
According to the Hershey company, S’mores are a big seller not only because of how good they taste, but because of the memories they help build between families around the fire.
An average of 2.1 million S’mores are consumed every day, and 35 million Hershey’s milk chocolate bar six-packs are sold just from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, according to www.hersheys.com.
Walmart stores keep extra supplies of chocolate, marshmallows and Honey Maid graham crackers on their shelves during the summer months.
