SABULA — Four Sabula churches will come together to stage a live Christmas nativity.
The nativity will be Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-2 from 6-8 p.m. on Hickory Grange Mountain Run Road, featuring live animals, church volunteers and the Christmas spirit, said representative Sherry Volosky.
Volunteers from Sabula United Methodist Church, Bethel Church of the Brethren, Hickory United Methodist Church and Boone Mountain Church will take turns playing certain roles in the biblical-themed nativity event, Volosky said. Between 15-30 people usually participate.
“If we combine our efforts, we get more done,” she said. “The churches have to work together.”
The neighboring churches also combine their efforts for a backpack program, which distributed 178 backpacks to school children in need this year, Volosky said.
The children usually volunteer in animal costumes, Volosky said. This year, the nativity will have live animals, including a donkey, sheep and cow.
“We dressed the children and they were cute,” she said. “They really enjoyed it.”
This is the churches’ second year for the event, with more than 200 people viewing it last year, Volosky said. Those who aren’t able to get out of their cars can just drive by and enjoy the view.
The nativity is not only about celebrating the “true meaning of Christmas,” but it offers fellowship for all the volunteers who come together from different churches, too, Volosky said.
“Everyone takes turns inside the grange,” she said.
It’s also about bringing people to their small community, just 10 miles from DuBois, Volosky said, and showing what it has to offer.
“We want everyone to be involved, not just our small community,” she said.
Throughout the year, Sabula United Methodist Church also collects canned and nonperishable food donations, which are distributed twice a month to local families.
“This is a special thing,” Volosky said. “It’s touching and it just warms your heart.”
Following the nativity, visitors are welcome to come inside for hot drinks and cookies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.