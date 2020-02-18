BROOKVILLE — A Sabula man faces felony charges after being found in possession of a stolen handgun at the scene of an accident.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Tyler Christopher Wise, 19, of Sabula, on Feb. 5 including two felony charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, and carrying a firearm during a state of emergency.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to the intersection of Allegheny Boulevard and West Main Street for a three vehicle accident. While there, they were told one of the occupants in the crash was seen walking away, then returning to the scene.
The occupant was identified as Wise, and he had allegedly walked to storage sheds near Plyler’s Oil and Lube. Chief Vince Markle asked Wise what he was doing by the sheds, to which he reportedly replied, “Nothing.”
Markle then had Wise take him to the sheds, where he led him to a red shed and pointed to discarded garage doors. He reportedly then told Markle, “It’s behind there.”
Markle reportedly retrieved a black and silver Kimber .380 pistol, which was loaded with a magazine containing six live rounds. Using the serial number, police said the gun had been stolen from a Sandy Township resident.
Wise was placed under arrest at the scene. Since Wise is 19 years old, he is not legally able to hold a license to conceal a firearm. Police determined the gun was unlawfully concealed because numerous people on scene of the accident had not seen Wise with the gun in an open carry position.
A preliminary hearing for Wise is scheduled for March 10 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.