ST. MARYS — Thousands will flock to Sacred Heart Parish Center next weekend for the annual “Bah-Humbug” Festival and a chance to peruse more than 90 craft tables and what is billed as a “gigantic” bake sale.
“We get people from as far away as Altoona, Erie, Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas for the craft tables,” organizer Linda Brunner said. “We bake over 35,000 cookies and they’re all gone.”
Brunner rattled off a list of items slated to be up for sale, including 500 dozen cinnamon rolls, 400 nut rolls and 700 quarts of spaetzle soup.
Soups by the bowl, sandwiches and other goods will also be available or those looking for lunch the day of the event.
And the event draws a crowd.
“I’m gonna say 3,000 to 4,000 people show up throughout the day,” Brunner estimated. “It’s the 26th year for it and every year it just keeps getting bigger.”
Organizers are also making an effort to address parking issues arising from the crowd an event of Bah-Humbug’s magnitude draws to the parish center. The center is located at the corner of Center and McGill streets in a residential area of St. Marys.
To accommodate the masses, a shuttle service will be offered from the Elk County Catholic High School lot off of Maurus Street to the center.
“We have the Civil Air Patrol to help people park and ATA to get people back and forth because of how big it’s grown,” Brunner said.
An undertaking of that size takes a lot of manpower to pull off, Brunner noted.
“There’s over 100 people that help with all this,” she said.
The 26th Annual “Bah-Humbug” Festival is scheduled Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.